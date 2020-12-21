Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County District Attorney’s office released information on arrests made for several cases in the City of Williamsport, including a Nov. 21 shooting on Penn Street, armed robberies on Nov. 12 and 16, and a suspect wanted for a murder on Oct. 15 on Louisa Street.

Here’s the recent arrests made:

Tuesday, December 1- Following a several week-long investigation by various Williamsport Police Agents, 17-year-old Nigel Staten-Chambers was arrested on a felony count of aggravated assault and other related violent crimes.

Staten-Chambers is a person of interest in both the Market Street shots fired incident that occurred on Nov. 21, as well as the shooting of a juvenile male that occurred on Penn Street on Nov. 24.

Despite his age, Staten-Chambers was charged as an adult due to the serious nature of the alleged conduct. The Lycoming County District Attorney Detectives assisted city agents with the investigation and executed numerous search warrants.

City agents and Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate other recent matters in which Staten-Chambers is suspected to be involved in. Additional charges against Staten-Chambers are forthcoming.

Monday, December 14 – Homicide suspect Antwan McClain was taken into custody without incident in Schenectady County, New York. McClain is accused of killing Jimia Alston at her home in Williamsport on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

McClain voluntarily waived his extradition to Pennsylvania and was transported to Lycoming County by Agent Justin Snyder of the Williamsport Bureau of Police and Detective Trent Peacock of the Lycoming County District Attorney's office.

McClain is currently incarcerated at Lycoming County Prison where he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 28 at the office of District Judge Aaron Biichle.

His arrest was made following the diligent efforts of Williamsport police officer Jason Dockey, who is specially assigned to the Federal Marshal Fugitive Task Force Unit, as well as other members of the fugitive unit.

Wednesday, December 16 - Agents from the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (LCNEU), in coordination with the Williamsport SRT Team and federal marshals, conducted a drug roundup on December 16.

As a result of this roundup, 12 felony drug arrests were made in the city of Williamsport. This effort was spearheaded by LCNEU supervisor Josh Bell and all LCNEU and county detectives culminating with the execution of seven residential search warrants. Additional arrests will be made following information and evidence that was gathered as a result of the search warrants. To date, the LCNEU has arrested 173 individuals for narcotics violations and executed 59 search warrants.

Friday, December 18 - Williamsport City Agents arrested Jesse Giddings for the armed robberies that occurred in the city on Nov. 12 and 16 at the Boost Mobile and Family Dollar Stores, respectively.

Agents continue to investigate Giddings as the main person of interest with respect to the armed robbery that occurred at Your Choice Discount store in the City. Giddings is the alleged uncle of Nigel Staten-Chambers, the juvenile male recently charged as an adult for the aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon.