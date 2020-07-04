A 38-year-old Williamsport man allegedly stabbed a hole in a victim's car after she locked herself inside it for protection, the Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

Tyrone K. Singleton, of Grand St., is accused of making terroristic threats to his girlfriend on June 29.

Singleton sent the victim a text message saying "you'll be getting stitches in your face later," according to Officer Zachary Geary.

Later, Singleton located the victim driving near the intersection of Poplar and Linn streets and pulled in front of her, Geary said.

He allegedly attempted to open her car doors and became angry because they were locked.

"Singleton removed his pocket knife and opened it exposing the blade.

Singleton stabbed a hole in the metal door panel with the knife," Geary wrote.

A bystander noticed the commotion and Singleton retreated, according to the affidavit.

The victim drove away but Singleton reportedly followed her.

He caught up with her in the area of Trenton Avenue and Arch Street, where he allegedly tried to break her windows with the knife.

"He punched her driver side mirror breaking it and damager her passenger side front window," Geary wrote.

Singleton was charged with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats, simple assault, stalking, harassment and criminal mischief.

He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on June 29 in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey.

