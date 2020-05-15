A PCP-intoxicated driver drove onto a sidewalk near Brodart and ripped handcuffing from a bench at city hall, according to Williamsport City Police Department.

Thomas Bennett, 49, of Williamsport, is in Lycoming County Prision in lieu of $40,000 cash bail set by District Judge Christian D. Frey on Wednesday.

Bennett allegedly disregarded officers' lights and sirens when they tried to stop him for unsafe driving near Susquehanna State Park around 8:23 on May 13.

According to the affidavit by Officer Gino Caschera, Bennett drove in the wrong lane while exiting the park's parking lot onto Hiawatha Boulevard.

Corporal Richard Hofford reportedly saw a beer can fall off the bumper of Bennett's vehicle.

Caschera said he recognized Bennett from a prior DUI incident and knew him to be driving with a DUI suspended license.

When Bennett turned left onto Arch Street, Caschera attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Bennett allegedly kept driving at a rate of 10 to 20 mph while Caschera and Officer Tyson Minier followed in separate police cars with emergency lights and sirens activated.

"Oncoming traffic stopped for our lights and sirens, as the defendant continued to drive," Caschera wrote.

Police said Bennett drove onto the sidewalk north of Brodart, then halfway off the sidewalk and came to a stop.

"A high-risk stop was conducted by the entire Night Watch Shift, but Bennett completely ignored commands," Caschera wrote.

Bennett exited the vehicle on his own and allegedly began yelling incoherently and "beating on the hood of his car."

Police said he paced by the vehicle, ignored commands and leaned his back against he vehicle, crossing his arms.

"At this time Sargeant McGee and I approached Bennett, grabbed him, and placed him to the ground where hew as taken into custody," Caschera wrote.

Getting Bennett into the police cruiser wasn't easy, according to the affidavit.

"Bennett had a blank stare, was unable to form coherent sentences, struggled to walk on his own, and was unable to perform the simple task of sitting into my patrol car," Caschera wrote.

He allegedly smelled like PCP, Phencyclidine.

An unnamed white female reportedly was removed from the front passenger seat of the vehicle but was not mentioned elsewhere in the affidavit.

An open can of beer was in the center console "along with an ashcan that contained a wet cigarette, consistent with the consumption of PCP, also know as 'wet,'" Caschera wrote.

Officer Christopher Salisburgy field tested the cigarette, which reportedly showed positive for PCP.

Bennett was transported to Williamsport City Hall and handcuffed to a bench in the processing room, where he refused to submit to a chemical test of blood, according to the affidavit.

"Bennett then swung his left arm with such force, that the handcuff securing him to the bench ripped from the wall," Caschera said.

Both of Bennett's arms were then handcuffed to the bench, the affdavit said.

"Bennett was not fingerprinted due to his aggravated state of mind," Caschera wrote.

He was arraigned on one count of third degree felony fleeing, two ungraded misdemeanor counts DUI: controlled substance and one ungraded misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also was charged with one summary count each of driving with a suspended license, criminal mischief, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and drive on sidewalk.

District Judge Christian D. Frey set Bennett's bail at $40,000 cash at a preliminary hearing on May 14. Unable to post bail, Bennett is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

