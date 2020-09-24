Scranton, Pa. — The United States Marshal’s Service captured a 27-year-old Philadelphia man suspected of murder in Northumberland Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the US Marshal Service arrested Yaasiyn Brown without incident at a home located on the first block of Raspberry Hill Road in Shamokin. He was turned over to Northumberland county officials to await extradition to Philadelphia.

On April 14, 2020, the Philadelphia Police Department investigated the fatal shooting of a man in the 700 block of East Locust Avenue. Based on their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Brown with murder and lesser included offenses.

Attempts to find Brown in Philadelphia were unsuccessful and the US Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Around 2 p.m., Sept. 23, members of the USMS task force arrested Brown.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane said, “Crimes of violence are of the highest priority for the Fugitive Task Force. The Marshals Service and our partners recognize the importance of bringing those charged with such crimes to justice. It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”