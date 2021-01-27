Monroe, Pa. – State police at Towanda recently arrested a motorist in Monroe Borough and charged him with drug possession.
Trooper Matthew Santiago said he and Trooper Paul Narcum initiated a traffic stop on a blue 2008 Saturn Astra driven by Jerome Parker, 41, around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 19.
"A search of the vehicle resulted in a small bag of suspected methamphetamine being found," Santiago wrote in a Jan. 21 press release.
Drug possession charges were filed in the courthouse of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Carr.