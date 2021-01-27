DRUGS CHARGES.jpg

Monroe, Pa. – State police at Towanda recently arrested a motorist in Monroe Borough and charged him with drug possession.

Trooper Matthew Santiago said he and Trooper Paul Narcum initiated a traffic stop on a blue 2008 Saturn Astra driven by Jerome Parker, 41, around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 19.

"A search of the vehicle resulted in a small bag of suspected methamphetamine being found," Santiago wrote in a Jan. 21 press release.

Drug possession charges were filed in the courthouse of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Carr.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.