A Potter County man is accused of operating a methamphetamine lab at his home in Keating Township, PSP at Coudersport reported.

Precursor substances to methamphetamine were found at the home of forty-two year old Clint Fowler, of Austin, Trooper Howard Young wrote in a press release Monday.

Fowler's alleged methamphetamine lab operated near Bush Hill and Ludwig Roads, Young said.

Fowler also is accused of improperly storing or disposing chemical waste there.

Police said they encountered Fowler during a traffic stop of his 2008 Ford Escape SUV on Cowley Hill Road around 8:12 p.m. on June 16.

At that time, Fowler was determined to be under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

"The arrestee's residence was searched and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were discovered along with precursors of a methamphetamine lab operation," Young said.

Criminal charges against Fowler were filed in the office of Potter County Magisterial District Judge Annette L. Easton on June 17:

One ungraded felony count of possessing phenylpropanolamine, etc., or a precursor substance with intent to unlawfully manufacture

Two ungraded felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance

One count of second degree felony operating a methamphetamine lab

One count of third degree felony deposits, stores, disposes chemical waste

One ungraded misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI controlled substance.

Summary traffic charges.

Fowler was held for court on all charges and jailed at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.

He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Easton on June 29.

