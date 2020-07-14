The streets of Williamsport are a little safer after the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit recently dismantled an alleged heroin distribution operation.

Twelve thousand dollars worth of heroin was seized from a basement table used as a drug packaging station on July 10, the Lycoming County District Attorney's office reported.

In addition to the heroin/fentanyl, detectives seized approximately $1,500 worth of marijuana and $5,210 in cash, including prerecorded bills, NEU Detective Tyson Havens said.

Five individuals were taken into custody in connection with the alleged heroin distribution operation: Emmanuel Mills-Delarge, 20, of Philadelphia; Alexander A. Wills, 25, of Williamsport; Earl M. Taylor, 28, of Williamsport; Cabria N. Reed, 26, of Williamsport; and Chazz Lark.

Armed with a warrant, members of the county's Narcotics Enforcement Unit forcibly entered a home at 674 Grier Street on July 10.

Upon entry, detectives reportedly saw a two year old child unattended in the living room/dining room area.

Havens said they found - in plain view - a "large table set-up as a heroin packaging station" in the basement of the residence.

The table contained heroin packaged in bricks (50 bags/five bundles) and bundles (10 bags), according to a press release from the office of District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner.

Bulk heroin and cutting agent were found on the basement table along with 1,200 empty blue and red glassine bags in the boxes with lids opened, Gardner said.

Upstairs, NEU detectives reportedly found more drugs and cash.

"In plain view and easily accessible to the child, on the dining room table and on the floor were 32 plastic bags of marijuana, packaged in different street-level amounts," according to a press release from District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner.

Marijuana packaging material and a digital scale with marijuana residue also were seized, Gardner's office said.

"It is believed the occupants of the residence were packaging the marijuana at the time the search warrant was executed," according to the DA's press release.

Over five thousand dollars allegedly were found in a bedroom safe belonging to Reed, according to the NEU.

Reed, Mills-Delarge, Taylor, and Will each was charged with two felony counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, and one felony count of child endangerment.

Reed is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey, according to the Unified Judicial System web portal.

Mills-Delarge was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on July 10 in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail set by Frey.

Taylor also was imprisoned on July 10 following an arraignment by Frey but his bail was reduced from $125,000 monetary to $99,000 monetary at a preliminary hearing today.

Frey set Wills' bail at $50,000 monetary during a preliminary hearing today.

There is not yet a record of Chazz Lark in the UJS portal, but the DA's office said Lark was taken into custody during the search.