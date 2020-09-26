Williamsport, Pa. – Four bundles of suspected fentanyl were sold to a confidential informant (CI) in Williamsport, according to city police.

In charges approved by Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner, Officer Clinton Gardner said 58-year-old Jerome "Jerry" D. Green made multiple deliveries of suspected fentanyl to a CI.

Green has been confined to the Lycoming County Prison since Sept. 19, in lieu of $75,000 bail set by District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

Clinton Gardner said Green delivered suspected fentanyl to a CI on three occasions: Jan. 30, Feb. 5, and Feb. 10.

On Jan. 10, Green allegedly sold six bags of suspected fentanyl to the CI for $60.

On Feb. 5, Green is accused by Officer Gardner of selling two bundles of suspected fentanyl to the CI for $140 in the common area of 667 Campbell St.

On Feb. 10, Clinton Gardner said the CI bought another two bundles of suspected fentanyl from the same CI for $160.

"The CI was followed to 667 Campbell St. where they entered the residence, exited shortly after, and provided me with 2 bundles of suspected fentanyl," Officer Gardner wrote.

Clinton Gardner said police served a search warrant on Green's second floor apartment on Feb. 13 and recovered "14 bags of suspected fentanyl packaged in a similar manner to what was purchased in the controlled buys."

Police said they also recovered an assortment of paraphernalia.

Green was charged with the following:

Three ungraded felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance

Three third degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility

Three ungraded misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance

Three ungraded misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Green is scheduled for a formal arraignment before Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on Oct. 12.

