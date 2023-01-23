CriminalMischief_2020.jpg
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. 

The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. 

PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.

