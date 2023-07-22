Theft_generic_2023
Canva

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman who let a person spend two nights at her home after meeting them online realized they may have stolen her firearms. 

State police at Selinsgrove say the 37-year-old woman, who lives in Penn Township, invited the suspect to spend the night at her house after they made contact on the website. The suspect spent two nights at her home. After they left, the woman discovered on July 11 that she was missing her Taurus pistol and a black Ruger pistol, police say.   

Trooper Jacob Kozma says troopers continue to investigate the theft. 

