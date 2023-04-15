South Williamsport, Pa.  — State police say a male suspect got access to a victim's debit card information at a gas station and then used it to buy $174 of fuel. 

The suspect made the fraudulent purchase on March 1 at the Kwik Fill gas station on Route 15 in Armstrong Township. State police at Montoursville say they were driving a white Ford F350 FX4 pickup truck with wooden planks along each side of the bed and a brown lower trim. The suspects got fuel at a diesel pump, according to Trooper Sura. 

Truck at Kwik Fill gas station debit card fraud _ 2023

The suspects arrived at the Kwik Fill gas station on March 1 in this white truck. 

Police believe the suspect obtained the victim's debit card information at a card reader at another gas station where the victim had recently purchased gas. 

The suspect also used the victim's debit card information to purchase fuel on March 2 at Snappy's on Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County. 

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the pickup truck described is asked to call Trooper Sura at 570 368-5700 for Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1 800-4PA-8477.

Police are encouraging the public to be cautious when using debit or credit cards at gas pumps. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.