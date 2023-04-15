South Williamsport, Pa. — State police say a male suspect got access to a victim's debit card information at a gas station and then used it to buy $174 of fuel.

The suspect made the fraudulent purchase on March 1 at the Kwik Fill gas station on Route 15 in Armstrong Township. State police at Montoursville say they were driving a white Ford F350 FX4 pickup truck with wooden planks along each side of the bed and a brown lower trim. The suspects got fuel at a diesel pump, according to Trooper Sura.

Police believe the suspect obtained the victim's debit card information at a card reader at another gas station where the victim had recently purchased gas.

The suspect also used the victim's debit card information to purchase fuel on March 2 at Snappy's on Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the pickup truck described is asked to call Trooper Sura at 570 368-5700 for Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1 800-4PA-8477.

Police are encouraging the public to be cautious when using debit or credit cards at gas pumps.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.