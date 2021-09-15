Derry Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for information regarding a burglary in Montour County in which an unknown suspect stole a riding mower and other items.
State police received a report on Aug. 10 that a suspect broke into an unoccupied residence on Strawberry Ridge Road, Derry Township. The suspect also broke into an exterior barn on the property and stole a wheel horse riding mower, a generator, and pressure washer.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.