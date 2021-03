Montgomery, Pa. – State police say someone stole several high value pieces of jewelry from a residence in Clinton Township earlier this month.

The jewelry was reported missing on March 9 from the residence on U.S. Highway 15. Items taken include a custom made pair of earrings, a ring, a bracelet and a promise ring, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. Total value of the items taken is $10,730.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.