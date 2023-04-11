Mansfield, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who stole four tires off a car at an auto dealership in Tioga County.

The white male suspect stole the tires around 4 a.m. April 5 at Blaise Alexander Ford on Main Street in Richmond Township, according to state police at Mansfield. The suspect fled the scene in an Acura MDX.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151.

