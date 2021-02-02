Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are investigating the theft of prescription drugs.

The drugs were inside of a package that was delivered to a victim’s residence Thursday in Loyalsock Township, police said.

An unknown suspect removed Oxycodone from a sealed package that was delivered outside of a victim’s residence shortly before noon.

The incident occurred on Valley Heights Drive.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction by unknown means.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.