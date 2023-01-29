Burglary_brokenglass_2021

Linden, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say someone broke into a victim's workshop and stole multiple power tools worth $1,404.

The burglary occurred between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 and 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at a property on Little League Road in Limestone Township. 

Items taken include a Dewalt power drill, Husqvarna chainsaw, Dewalt dry wall gun, Pittsburg socket set, Dewalt 20-volt batteries, and a Skil saw 20-volt, The suspect also damaged a wooden door frame. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 and reference incident number PA23-26061. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.