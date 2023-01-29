Linden, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say someone broke into a victim's workshop and stole multiple power tools worth $1,404.

The burglary occurred between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 and 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at a property on Little League Road in Limestone Township.

Items taken include a Dewalt power drill, Husqvarna chainsaw, Dewalt dry wall gun, Pittsburg socket set, Dewalt 20-volt batteries, and a Skil saw 20-volt, The suspect also damaged a wooden door frame.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 and reference incident number PA23-26061.

