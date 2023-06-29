Mifflinburg, Pa. — Police say the night of June 13 an unknown suspect broke into a home on Dietrich Road in West Buffalo Township and took several thousand dollars worth of firearms as well as video game consoles.

The victims discovered at least four firearms were missing as well as a gun safe, Playstion 4 console, and Playstion 5 console.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.

