Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 76F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.