Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police say a suspect took $2,000 to $2,500 worth of eyeglasses from Lens Crafters in Monroe Township. 

The theft occurred around 2 p.m. May 9 at the store at Monroe Marketplace.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145. Trooper Shreve is investigating. 

