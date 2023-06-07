Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police say a suspect took $2,000 to $2,500 worth of eyeglasses from Lens Crafters in Monroe Township.
The theft occurred around 2 p.m. May 9 at the store at Monroe Marketplace.
Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145. Trooper Shreve is investigating.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!