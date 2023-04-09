Watsontown, Pa. — Police say someone broke into a storage unit in Northumberland County and stole a dirt bike worth $15,000.

The unknown suspect cut the metal latch to a padlock to access the unit at U-Stor-it on Route 405 in Delaware Township. Between 4 p.m. April 3 and 8 p.m. April 6, the suspect took a 2021 Husqvarna FE501 dual sport dirt bike, according to Trooper Harvey of state police at Milton.

The dirt bike is white with navy blue near the gas tank. The front forks are light green. The bike also has a custom Yoshimura exhaust and road/street tires, Harvey said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662 and reference incident number PA2023-440954.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.