Westfield, Pa. – An unknown suspect stole copper wire from a gas well pad in Westfield Township, Tioga County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield were dispatched on Nov. 8 to a well pad at 424 Broughton Road for a report of theft. An unknown suspect had entered the well pad and stole approximately 1,000 feet of copper ground wire, according to state police.

The well pad is owned by Southwest Energy, of Spring, Texas.

Trooper Windows is investigating.