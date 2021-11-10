Watsontown, Pa. – An unknown suspect stole more than $6,000 of collector’s items out of a storage unit in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

The victim contacted police on Nov. 3 after they went to the unit on Route 405 and discovered that someone had forced entry into the unit and stole numerous items, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Police said the burglary occurred between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. NASCAR jackets, NASCAR hats, coins, and other collectibles were taken.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.