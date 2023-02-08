Lewisburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole $10,500 of catalytic converters from vehicles at an automotive dealership in Kelly Township, Union County.

Bill Mark's Auto Sales, at 8861 Westbrranch Highway, told police on Feb. 4 that they discovered seven catalytic converters had been taken from cargo vans and pickup trucks sometime overnight. The catalytic converters are worth $1,500 each, police say.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with infomation may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

