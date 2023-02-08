Lewisburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole $10,500 of catalytic converters from vehicles at an automotive dealership in Kelly Township, Union County.
Bill Mark's Auto Sales, at 8861 Westbrranch Highway, told police on Feb. 4 that they discovered seven catalytic converters had been taken from cargo vans and pickup trucks sometime overnight. The catalytic converters are worth $1,500 each, police say.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with infomation may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.