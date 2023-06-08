Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police say suspects stole $1,654 of beauty and cosmetics products from Giant Food in Monroe Township.
State police at Selinsgrove were called to the store at 330 Marketplace Boulevard on May 6 after it was discovered 18 products were missing. Items taken include expensive anti-aging products such as Olay Regenerist Face Serum worth $140 and L'Oreal Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer valued at $96.
The suspect was driving a 2004 Jeep, police say. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145. Trooper William Shreve is investigating.
