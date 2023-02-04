PoliceLights_Generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Danville, Pa. — A homeowner in Derry Township, Montour County, discovered someone had shot at their second story window with a BB pellet gun. 

State police at Milton say the incident occurred between 11 a.m. Jan. 29 and 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the home at the 200 block of Century Road. The pellet caused $300 damage to the glass window. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662. 

