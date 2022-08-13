state police cruiser generic with NCPA logo bottom right_ 2022
Middleburg, Pa. — Someone attempted to discourage people from parking in a dirt pull-off area in Snyder County by putting hundreds of nails and staples on the ground. 

State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect did not have the landowner's permission to lay down the nails and staples along Walnut Acres Road in Center Township. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.

