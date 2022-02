Mansfield, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield said a suspect stopped at a gas station in Tioga County and left without paying for their gas.

The theft occurred at 2:53 p.m. Jan. 20 at Kwik Fill at 2443 Main Street in Richmond Township. A suspect put $64.50 of gas into their newer model white Dodge Ram pickup truck and left without paying, according to a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151 and reference incident number PA2022-81329.