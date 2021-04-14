Lewisburg, Pa. – A Williamsport man is in jail after he allegedly robbed Jersey Mike’s Subs near Lewisburg at gunpoint, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Kenneth Robert Gough Jr., 40, was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe on two counts of robbery, one count of theft by unlawful taking, one count of receiving stolen property, two counts of simple assault and one count of possessing an instrument of crime. He remains in Union County Jail in lieu of $200,000 straight bail.

Gough entered the restaurant on Westbranch Highway in Kelly Township at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday. He approached the counter where he stood for approximately one minute before allegedly telling an employee “that she had ’10 seconds’ while his hand was on the firearm located inside his waist band on the right side of his body,” wrote Trooper Tyler Watson in a press release.

When the startled employee went to another employee, Gough allegedly told that other employee “he had ’10 seconds’” as he kept his hand on his firearm. The employee placed cash in a brown paper bag and Gough left the store, according to the release.

Gough got into a blue Chevrolet Colorado and traveled north on Route 15. He was pulled over a short time later by police on Interstate 180 near mile marker 6 where he was taken into custody.

State police said Gough, a white male, was wearing a dark colored hoodie, tan pants, camo face covering, green and yellow fluorescent gloves and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

Police did not say if the robbery is connected to two other armed robberies of the Jersey Mike's store in Williamsport, in which a white male suspect is still at large. The Williamsport store was robbed on March 15 and April 9.

Related Reading: Williamsport Bureau of Police looking for suspect in armed robbery of Jersey Mike's Subs