Fifteen years after a deadly mass shooting, the primary suspect is still on the run. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the FBI of Milwaukee added Octaviano Juarez-Corro to their Top Ten fugitive list.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Juarez-Corro.

Juarez-Corro is wanted for double homicides and multiple attempted homicides after allegedly shooting and killing two individuals, and wounding three others, during a large, holiday picnic in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On May 29, 2006, Juarez-Corro entered South Shore Park on the banks of Lake Michigan where hundreds of people -- and many families -- were gathered for a Memorial Day picnic, according to FBI reports. Authorities say he approached his estranged wife and demanded to see his three-year-old daughter. His wife refused him, demanding in return that he leave.

Juarez-Corro became visibly agitated and then pulled out a handgun before shooting at his estranged wife, her family, and friends. A total of five people were injured in the shooting, two of whom were fatally wounded on scene.

Juarez-Corro left the park after the shooting. He remains at large and FBI considers him armed and dangerous.

If you have information concerning Juarez-Corro, the FBI recommends you take no action yourself, but immediately contact the nearest FBI office or local law enforcement agency.

All information can remain anonymous and confidentiality is guaranteed. Individuals calling from outside of the United States should contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

The FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list has been in existence since March 14, 1950. A reporter for the International News Service (the predecessor to United Press International) asked the Bureau for the names and descriptions of the "toughest guys" the Bureau would like to capture.

The resulting story generated so much publicity and had so much appeal that late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover implemented the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" program. The first person to be placed on the list was Thomas James Holden, wanted for the murder of his wife, her brother, and her stepbrother.

Since its inception, 525 fugitives have been on the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, and 490 have been apprehended or located.

Did you know:

* 162 fugitives have been captured/located as a result of citizen cooperation.

* 2 fugitives were apprehended as a result of visitors on an FBI tour.

* The shortest amount of time spent on the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list was two hours, by Billy Austin Bryant in 1969.

* The longest amount of time spent on the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list was 32 years, by Victor Manuel Gerena.

* Nine fugitives were arrested prior to publication and release, but are still considered as officially on the list.

* The oldest person to be placed on the list is 80-year-old Eugene Palmer, who was added in May of 2019.

* The youngest person to be placed on the list was David Sylvan Fine, who was 18 years, 5 months, and 17 days old when added in September of 1970.

This program relies heavily on the assistance of citizens and the media. Publicity from coast to coast and around the world is important.