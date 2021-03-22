Muncy, Pa. – Days before the statute of limitation was set to expire this month, state police charged a McKeesport woman with felony contraband.

Pennsylvania State Police Montoursville Trooper Sara Barrett alleges that Erin M. Dragone, 45, mailed Suboxone to an inmate at SCI Muncy, 6454 SR 405 Highway, Clinton Township, on April 4, 2018.

Suboxone is a prescription-only opioid medication used to treat addition.

"The orange suboxone strip was visible upon peeling back the stamp on the envelope and was approximately half the size of the stamp," Barrett wrote.

The letter was addressed to Kristen Levy, who'd reportedly been in a relationship with an inmate named Erin O'Brien before O'Brien was released in January 2018. Investigators confirmed that O'Brien and Dragone were the same individual.

DNA from the envelope was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). On March 7, 2020, the CODIS results returned Erin M. O'Brien, AKA Erin M. Dragone, as a possible investigative lead.

On Feb. 5, 2021, the state police Forensic DNA Division reported that DNA from the envelope matched a known reference sample of O'Brien's.

"It should be noted that the statute of limitations does not expire in this case until 03/07/21, due to a one-year extension upon learning the identity of the defendant through DNA analysis," Barrett wrote.

Dragone is scheduled for a preliminary hearing by Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp on March 26.

