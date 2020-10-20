Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport Bureau of Police have identified a suspect involved in last week’s fatal shooting of a woman at her Louisa Street home.

Felony charges of homicide, aggravated assault, and related charges were filed against Antwan Michael McClain, 36, of 1013 Hepburn Street, in Williamsport, at the office of District Judge Aaron Biichle. A warrant is now out for McClain's arrest.

McClain is accused of shooting Jimia Alston, 31, at the front door of her home at 506 Louisa Street at 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Alston was taken to UPMC Williamsport where she died at 7:55 p.m.

Alston’s five children, believed to all be under the age of six, were present when she was shot. None of them were injured, police said. Investigators noted that McClain discharged the firearm in close proximity to eight people who were present at the home during the incident.

According to court documents, witnesses told investigators they saw McClain approach Alston’s home with a handgun in his hand and fire one shot. The gunshot went into Alston’s abdomen, critically wounding her. McClain then fled the area on foot prior to police’s arrival.

Agents from Williamsport Bureau of Police identified two witnesses, who were able to positively identify McClain, also known as “Lava,” from a photo array.

Upon conducting a criminal history check, police found McClain is not to possess firearms since he pleaded guilty to drug charges in October 2019. McClain does not have a license to possess a firearm, according to court documents.

Other charges filed against McClain include felonies of firearms not to be carried without a license; discharge of a firearm into a structure; persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms; flight to avoid apprehension; and misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person and possessing instruments of crime.

The charges were approved last week by Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner and were unsealed on Monday.

This is not the first time McClain had involvement in a shooting incident. McClain was the victim of 2015 shooting. According to reports from the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, McClain was driving a car in the area of Park Avenue and Grier Street the evening of October 29, 2015 when another driver shot him. McClain was treated at the hospital and released that day.

The driver who shot McClain, William Michael Blackwell, was later shot and killed by another gunman on December 30, 2016. Blackwell had been arrested for shooting McClain in February of 2016, but the case collapsed when McClain refused to testify and disappeared, according to the Sun-Gazette.