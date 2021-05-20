Williamsport, Pa. – A suspect for the armed robberies of Jersey Mike’s Subs on March 15 and April 9 was arraigned Wednesday in Williamsport, according to Crimewatch PA Lycoming County.

Kenneth Robert Gough Jr., 40, was charged with two felony counts of robbery, misdemeanors of possession of a weapon, theft by unlawful taking and simple assault. Williamsport Bureau of Police was the investigating agency, who was able to trace Gough to the robberies of the store at 201 Basin Street.

Gough also had been arrested in April by Pennsylvania State Police at Milton for allegedly robbing the Lewisburg Jersey Mike’s Subs store at gunpoint on April 13. A few weeks later, state police charged Gough with robbing a gas station in New Columbia, Union County, on Jan. 17.

Suspect descriptions for the Union County robberies as well as the Jersey Mike’s robberies in Williamsport were similar – unidentified white male who was 6-ft. tall. The suspect wore the same face covering – white bandana with black design – during the Williamsport and New Columbia robberies.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton reported that Gough had brandished a gun during the Union County robberies and had told the clerks they had “10 seconds” to hand over cash.

Video surveillance from the New Columbia gas station robbery in January showed a white male wearing dark colored leather boots, blue jeans, a black sweatshirt, camo ball cap, protective eye wear, tan leather gloves, and a white bandana with black designs fleeing on foot. He had taken a total of $256 from the store.

Gough entered Jersey Mike’s Subs in Kelly Township, Union County, the evening of April 13 and pointed a gun at employees until they handed over $1,257 cash in a brown paper bag.

Gough fled in a blue Chevrolet Colorado and was arrested a short time later when he was pulled over on Route 147 near the Broadway/Milton exit. At the time, he was wearing a dark colored hoodie, tan pants, camo face covering, green and yellow fluorescent gloves and sunglasses.

For the Williamsport robberies, Gough had been wearing a black zippered hoodie, sunglasses, gloves and an orange and white baseball cap. Police did not disclose how much cash Gough obtained from the March 15 and April 9 robberies.

Gough was arraigned Wednesday via video in front of District Judge Aaron I. Biichle, who set bail at $250,000. Gough remains committed to Northumberland County Prison for the previous robberies he has been charged with.

