Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say an unknown suspect fired what they believe was an air rifle into the bedroom window of a residence in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. 

The victim told police she heard glass break in her bedroom at the residence along Albatross Drive at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27. The victim found a hole in the south side window and glass all over the bed and floor. 

Troopers at the scene concluded a pellet from an air rifle had caused the damage. The victim had cleaned up the glass before police arrived, so no projectile was recovered. Trooper Mowen noted that a small lead shaving was observed in between the glass panels of the damaged window. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662. 

