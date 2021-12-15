Shamokin Dam, Pa – A suspect who stole a rental car in Michigan was arrested Friday at the Turkey Hill convenience store in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove took Tyreek Smith, 21, of Camden, Ala., into custody shortly after 2:30 a.m. Dec. 10, according to a police report. Police said Smith had stolen the vehicle in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Smith was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Smith also was charged with DUI and arraigned in front of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

Docket Sheet