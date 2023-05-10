Theft_generic_2023
Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police say someone gained access to victims' bank accounts in Union County and stole more than $3,000. 

The thefts, which occurred on May 3, affected two victims at the same address in Lewis Township. Trooper Jacob Horan of state police at Milton says the unknown suspect did two separate transfers of funds between two accounts, totaling $3,013. 

The suspect then withdrew the amounts of $1,736 and $1,255 via Cash App. 

Police continue to investigate. 

