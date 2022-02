Selinsgrove, Pa. – A victim in Snyder County abruptly ran out of heating oil for her residence after a suspect drained her heating oil tank.

Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove were called to the victim’s residence at White Block Studio in Penn Township after it was discovered that a suspect took 261.5 gallons of heating oil front the tank between Jan. 31 and Feb. 9, according to a release.

Police estimate the loss to be $912.54 of heating oil.