Wellsboro, Pa. – Several Trump 2020 yard signs in Tioga County were damaged when an unknown suspect threw beer bottles and cans at them.

Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield were called to a home at Cherry Flats Road in Charleston Township on September 21 for a report of criminal mischief.

When police arrived, they discovered the political signs in the victim’s yard were damaged by the beer bottles and cans that the unknown suspect had thrown. The victim’s lawn also was damaged, according to state police.

State police estimate the incident occurred sometime between September 5 and 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151.

The theft and destruction of political signs has kept police busy in this contentious political season. According to State Police at Selinsgrove, officers have investigated the theft and damage to signs representing both sides of the aisle in Snyder County and reports from nearly all law enforcement agencies in northcentral Pa. show investigations of criminal mischief are ongoing.

