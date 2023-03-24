Middleburg, Pa. — Police say an unknown suspect damaged $25 of merchandise at a dollar store in Snyder County when they squirted a red, sticky substance throughout the store.

Shortly after 2 p.m. March 20, state police at Selinsgrove were called to Dollar General on Route 522 in Franklin Township for a report of criminal mischief. Trooper Shreve says the suspect squirted Bug Bomb spray around the store.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 15 and 18. He was wearing a dark colored New Balance hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a light blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.

