Middleburg, Pa. — Police say an unknown suspect damaged $25 of merchandise at a dollar store in Snyder County when they squirted a red, sticky substance throughout the store.
Shortly after 2 p.m. March 20, state police at Selinsgrove were called to Dollar General on Route 522 in Franklin Township for a report of criminal mischief. Trooper Shreve says the suspect squirted Bug Bomb spray around the store.
The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 15 and 18. He was wearing a dark colored New Balance hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a light blue baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.