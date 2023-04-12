Westfield, Pa. — Police say a suspect used a pry bar to force entry into the front door of a Tioga County church.

The burglary occurred between March 23 and 24 at Jemison Valley Church on Route 249 in Westfield Township. The suspect made their way into the office but did not take anything, according to Trooper Fitzwater of state police at Mansfield.

The suspect caused $50 of damage to the door.

PSP Mansfield is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570 662-2151.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.