Burglary_brokenglass_2021

Westfield, Pa. — Police say a suspect used a pry bar to force entry into the front door of a Tioga County church. 

The burglary occurred between March 23 and 24 at Jemison Valley Church on Route 249 in Westfield Township. The suspect made their way into the office but did not take anything, according to Trooper Fitzwater of state police at Mansfield. 

The suspect caused $50 of damage to the door. 

PSP Mansfield is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570 662-2151. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.