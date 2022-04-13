CatalyticConverter_THEFT_generic_2022
Middleburg, Pa. – Two victims are without catalytic converters on their vehicles after a thief cut them out at a greenhouse business in Snyder County.

According to state police at Selinsgrove, a victim’s pickup truck was parked in a field near Engle’s greenhouses in Franklin Township when the unknown suspect cut the catalytic converter out sometime between March 17 and April 6.

Police said an associate at Engle’s also was parked in the same area and the catalytic converter was cut out of their pickup truck.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (570) 374-8145.

