Danville, Pa. – An unknown suspect caused damaged and cut power to a Valley Township business last week, according to state police.

A suspect went to the Hilltop Bar & Grill restaurant on Liberty Valley Road early the morning of Sept. 8, cut a phone wire and pulled apart a power meter base mounted to the exterior wall, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. This caused power to be cut from the business.

The suspect also took a key from inside a company vehicle that was parked at the restaurant.

Video surveillance cameras were on site but appeared to be tampered with during the incident, according to state police.

There was no sign of forced entry at the building.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.