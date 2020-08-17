The drive-through tube was used to pass a note demanding $500,000 from a teller at a bank this weekend, the Montoursville Police Department reported.

Timothy Maddox, 31, of Montoursville, lived a mere five blocks away from the bank he allegedly robbed, according to court records.

Maddox was wearing sunglasses, a grey hoodie and a face mask during the alleged robbery at M&T Bank, 450 Broad St., Officer Marcus Watkins of the Montoursville PD said.

Around 9:16 p.m. on Aug. 15, Maddox is suspected of walking through the drive-through and putting a note into the tube, according to the affidavit.

"Inside the tube was a note demanding $500,000 in cash be placed in an envelope and then placed outside next to Timothy," Watkins wrote.

After reading the note, the teller "told the other employees to lock the doors and to call 9-1-1," according to Watkins.

No weapon was used during the alleged robbery, according to the report.

Police said they apprehended Maddox outside of the bank building standing against the eastern wall.

"I exited my marked patrol vehicle and approached the suspect and instructed him to raise his hands where I can see them, turn around and face the wall and to place his hands on the wall," Watkins wrote.

After Maddox was taken into custody, he reportedly confessed to the crime, according to Watkin's report.

"...He confessed to writing the note, placing it in the tube and intending to rob the bank. He revealed that no one forced him to and that he did it for monetary and mental health reasons," Watkins wrote.

Maddox has been charged with one felony count each of terroristic threats cause serious public inconvenience, robbery - demand money from financial institution, attempted theft by unlawful taking; and two felony counts of burglary - not adapted for overnight accommodation.

He was arraigned on Saturday by District Judge Jon E. Kemp with bail set at $50,000 monetary bail without eligibility for 10%.

Unable to post bail, Maddox was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.