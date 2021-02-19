Westfield, Pa. – State police have caught a suspect who they said robbed a Tioga County man at his home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, Larius G. Pierce, 21, of Westfield, entered a residence at 101 Stevenson Street at 3:45 a.m. Jan. 27 and broke open a bedroom door where the male victim was located. Pierce is among several suspects for the case, police indicated in their release.

State police allege the suspects took $680 from the victim and then fled the scene. Felony charges of robbery, burglary, and criminal trespass, as well as several misdemeanor charges were filed against Pierce at the office of District Judge James R. Edgcomb.

