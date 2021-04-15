Lehighton, Pa. – After 44 years, an arrest. Pennsylvania State Police said they have a person in custody connected to a 44-year-old cold case in Carbon County.

Luis Sierra, 63, of Ozone Park, N.Y., was arrested on March 31 and charged with one count of criminal homicide in regard to the murder of Evelyn Colon of Jersey City, N.J., according to a press release.

Human remains were found on Dec. 20, 1976, on the bank of the Lehigh River in East Side Borough in Carbon County, Pa.

PSP investigated and found that there were two sets of unidentified remains – one of a young female and one of a near full-term fetus.

After 44 years, and thanks to advances in DNA technology, the remains were recently identified as Colon’s, according to the release.

Colon was 15-years-old in 1976. Armed with this important new information, investigators from PSP Troop N reviewed the case and developed a suspect.

Sierra, who was 19-years-old in 1976 and in a romantic relationship with the victim, was taken into custody by officials in New York and recently extradited to Pennsylvania. Charging documents were filed at the office of District Judge Eric Shrantz in Carbon County.

PSP were joined by the Carbon County District Attorney Michael Greek on Wednesday in a press conference to discuss the latest developments in the case.