Lewisburg, Pa. — Buffalo Valley Regional Police are looking for a suspect who caused thousands of dollars of damage to the newly installed Kidsburg playground at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg.

Police say at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Monday, June 13 the suspect illegally entered the construction area at Hufnagle Park and damaged the newly installed safety surface at the new Playworld Playground. The suspect was accompanied by a small child.

The suspect and child were seen walking south along the railroad tracks from the direction of Market Street prior to entering the playground. They exited the construction area heading east on St. Louis Street, according to police. Police believe the suspect lives local to the area, since no vehicles were observed on nearby security cameras.