Lewisburg Kidsburg suspect _ 2022

Buffalo Valley Regional Police in Lewisburg are looking for this man who allegedly caused thousands of dollars of damage to the new Kidsburg park. 

 Source: Lewisburg Borough Facebook page

Lewisburg, Pa. — Buffalo Valley Regional Police are looking for a suspect who caused thousands of dollars of damage to the newly installed Kidsburg playground at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg.

Police say at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Monday, June 13 the suspect illegally entered the construction area at Hufnagle Park and damaged the newly installed safety surface at the new Playworld Playground. The suspect was accompanied by a small child.

The suspect and child were seen walking south along the railroad tracks from the direction of Market Street prior to entering the playground. They exited the construction area heading east on St. Louis Street, according to police. Police believe the suspect lives local to the area, since no vehicles were observed on nearby security cameras.

The information was posted on the Lewisburg Borough Facebook page on June 22 with the following statement: "Lewisburg Borough is disappointed that the new playground was damaged even before opening. Although some of the damage was repairable at a cost of over $2,000.00, other damage was not repairable and will remain with the playground forever. "

Anyone with information should contact the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department at (570) 524-4302 or office@bvrpd.org.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.