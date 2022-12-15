Vandalism_generic_2022
Westfield, Pa. — Someone cut into a porta-potty Monday in Tioga County and left a stinky mess on the victim's property. 

State police at Mansfield say they received a call on Dec. 12 from the owner that they found the porta-potty in Clymer Township had been cut into, causing all of the liquid to drain out. The porta-potty was located on a property at Beachwood Place and Ackley Road. 

Police say damage amount is $2,000. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.