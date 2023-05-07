burglary 2020.jpg

Pennsdale, Pa.  — State police say an unknown suspect broke into Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Muncy Township in an attempt to access the safe. 

The burglary occurred shortly after midnight on April 27, according to Trooper Matthew Baux. The suspect attempted to break open the store safe and caused $2,155 in the process. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.