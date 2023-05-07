Pennsdale, Pa. — State police say an unknown suspect broke into Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Muncy Township in an attempt to access the safe.

The burglary occurred shortly after midnight on April 27, according to Trooper Matthew Baux. The suspect attempted to break open the store safe and caused $2,155 in the process.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700.

