Kulpmont, Pa. – PSP Stonington is looking for information regarding theft of items from a motor vehicle last week in Kulpmont Borough.

Early the morning of Jan. 3, an unknown suspect forcibly entered a vehicle parked at the 1100 block of Scott Street and took a purse, checkbook, and credit cards. The suspect damaged the front right window of the vehicle in the process.

The suspect then attempted to break into a separate vehicle but was unsuccessful, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Brown at (570) 286-5601.


