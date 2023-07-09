Trout Run, Pa. — A suspect broke into a woman's home in Lewis Township and stole two cans of beer, police say.

The suspect entered the home at Mill Street in Lewis Township around 8 p.m. June 27, according to state police at Montoursville. In addition to stealing beer, the suspect damaged furniture.

Police say the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation.

