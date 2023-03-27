Jordan Township, Pa. — State police say someone broke into a home and a shed along Route 118 in Lycoming County and stole $2,239 of tools.

Between Jan. 1 and March 15, someone forced their way into the rear of a shed in Jordan Township and took an 1,800-pound winch worth $761, according to Trooper Holt of state police at Montoursville.

The unknown suspect also broke into the nearby home through the rear cell door. Once inside, they took a 6-foot VanMark aluminum brake worth $1,280. Other items stolen include a Sunjoe 10-inch electric pole saw, two full Flame King propane tanks, a kerosene heater, several light bulbs, a shooting range box, seven boxes of rifle ammunition, three boxes of 9 mm ammunition, and two boxes of 44 magnum, and other miscellaneous items, according to Holt.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700.

