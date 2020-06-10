Williamsport City Police were called to a reported shooting in the 2100 block of Newberry St. around 4 p.m. today.

Witnesses reported hearing six shots at the time. Moments after the shots were reported fired, two black males were reported seen entering a white Chrysler sedan. They headed south on Diamond St. after entering the vehicle.

Police investigated the shooting throughout the evening. At around 5:45 p.m. a scanner report was issued for a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a white Chrysler 200 with damage to the rear passenger side. License plate KZC 1801.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story.